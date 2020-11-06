Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 6 (PTI) The police on Friday arrested the 70-year-old father-in-law of a senior OAS officer in connection with the alleged rape of a minor tribal girl at his Shailashree Vihar residence in Bhubaneswar.

As per the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, a native of Nanpur village in Jajpur district, with the Balichandrapur police station, her daughter has been working at the Odisha Administration Service (OAS) officer's house at Shailashree Vihar as a domestic help for the last two years.

The officer's father-in-law had allegedly raped the girl several times threatening her with dire consequences if she discloses anything to anyone, the mother said.

She said in her police complaint that her daughter had returned to her house at Nanpur during Dussehra last month.

"Noticing change in the physical appearance of my daughter, when I asked her about it, she revealed that the OAS officer's father-in-law repeatedly raped her for five to six months and used to threaten her with dire consequence if she discloses anything to anyone," the victim's mother stated in her complaint.

She also said that her minor daughter is now five months pregnant.

The victim's mother filed an FIR with the police alleging that her minor daughter has been raped by the elderly person around five-six months ago.

Based on the complaint, Balichandrapur police station registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act against the accused and arrested him with the help of Commissionerate Police.

Police conducted medical examination of both the accused and the victim on Friday.

Investigating officer S Tudu said the police are searching to nab middleman Brahmananda Barik, who had engaged the minor girl at the house of the OAS officer.

Besides, the cops are on the job to trace the OAS officer. The police said that the OAS officer is on leave. PTI

