Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Public Works and Urban Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Tuesday clarified that the recently approved Municipal Ordinance is not limited to Shimla alone but extends to all urban local bodies across the state.

Addressing media persons in Shimla, Singh said the ordinance has now been converted into an Act after Cabinet approval and the Governor's assent, and it aims to ensure representation of all social groups in local governance.

"The government wants every section of society to be represented in municipal bodies across Himachal Pradesh. A commission has been constituted through the Social Justice Department to ensure proper representation for the OBC community," Singh stated.

He further emphasised that municipal and panchayati raj elections would be conducted on time as per the mandate of the State Election Commission, and that once the OBC commission completes its work, a new reservation roster would be implemented before the next round of elections.

Responding to questions on his earlier comments regarding the Bajreshwari Mahadev Ropeway project and similar religious sites, Singh clarified that his remarks were not limited to one place.

"Whether it is Bijli Mahadev, Shrikhand, Koti, or any other shrine, we must promote tourism in a limited and balanced manner while respecting local religious sentiments and environmental considerations," he said.

He added that Himachal Pradesh is 'Dev Bhoomi', and it is the government's duty to preserve the sanctity of its temples and spiritual heritage. Singh emphasised that the government would adopt a balanced approach, ensuring both development and the protection of religious and ecological values.

"Developmental works and spiritual sentiments must go hand in hand. The government will ensure that neither the environment nor the faith of the Dev Samaj is hurt," he added.

Speaking about the state of roads across Himachal Pradesh, the PWD Minister stated that road restoration and metalling works are being carried out on a war footing throughout the state.

He said he had recently reviewed the progress with departmental officials and directed them to ensure high-quality work.

"Reports of low-quality tarring work from some regions have come to my notice. I have instructed the Secretary and Chief Engineers to take immediate action against any contractor or departmental officer found responsible," Singh asserted.

He added that as the winter season approaches, road metalling work must be completed swiftly, as firing and construction become difficult during cold months. The government's goal, he said, is to finish maximum restoration before the onset of heavy winter conditions.

The minister also mentioned that under the Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA), Himachal has received ₹1,400 crore in relief and approval for projects worth Rs 300 crore for road restoration and related works.

"Retaining walls, drainage systems, and bridges are being rebuilt, and tenders for new bridges have already been floated. Restoration work is progressing rapidly," Singh said.

He assured that strict quality checks would continue across all divisions and that the Quality Control Department had been directed to conduct random inspections statewide.

"Wherever low-quality work is found, both contractors and officials will face prompt action," he said. (ANI)

