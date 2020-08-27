Itanagar, Aug 27 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday paid tributes to two former MLAs who died in April.

Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona led the House in making obituary reference to former minister Passang Wangchuk Sona and another legislator Nido Techi respectively. Later, the House observed two minutes silence as a mark of the respect to the departed souls.

Passang Wangchuk Sona had served in the state Cabinet as Minister of Mines, Minerals and Cooperation, besides Food and Civil Supplies Minister from 1995 to 1999. He was also Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

"In his demise the state has lost a leader," the Speaker said.

Nido Techi had contested from Raga constituency on a Janata Party ticket in 1978 and won by 2,452 votes.

"He was a honest politician the state had ever seen," the Speaker said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu termed both the leaders as down to earth persons and urged the MLAs to identify suitable infrastructure in their districts which could be named after them.

