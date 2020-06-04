India News | Objections Raised over Bru Settlement in Mizo-dominated Areas of Tripura

Aizawl, Jun 4 (PTI) Mizoram's apex student body MZP strongly opposed a proposal to settle the displaced Bru people in Mizo-inhabited villages of North Tripura's Jampui Hills on Thursday.

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) said it was proposed to settle the Bru people at three places near the Mizo-inhabited areas in Tripura, which, according to the student body, violated the historic agreement signed on January 16 to amicably settle a two-decades-old imbroglio.

It alleged that the decision was taken by the Tripura government without the consent of the Mizos, who were the original inhabitants of the areas, and no factual information was given to them since the beginning.

The MZP urged the Tripura government to reconsider and cancel the proposal for resettlement of the displaced Brus in the Mizo-inhabited areas of Jampui Hills in order to avoid inter-community clashes and ensure peace in the state.

It also urged the Tripura government to settle the displaced Bru people in other parts of the state so that they live a peaceful life and earn a better living, a statement said.

On May 29, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Tripura counterpart Biplab Kumar Deb, urging them to reconsider and cancel the proposal for settlement of the displaced Brus in the Jampui Hills and surrounding areas in North Tripura district.

He had said the proposal could defeat the very purpose and spirit of the quadripartite agreement, signed by the Centre, the governments of Mizoram and Tripura, and representatives of the Bru community, as there has been ethnic tension between the Mizos and Brus, which could recur anytime.

Reacting to it, Deb had said anybody could write a letter but the decision had to be taken by the government of the state where the issue had arisen, taking a holistic view of the situation.

