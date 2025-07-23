Hyderabad, Jul 23 (PTI) The occupancy ratio in the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses has increased to 97 per cent from 60 per cent after the Congress government in Telangana launched the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme (free bus travel for women), Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event organised here to celebrate the issuance of 200th crore 'zero tickets' under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, he said RTC is now back in profit due to this welfare initiative.

The 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, under which women can travel free of cost in the state-run RTC buses, was launched on December 9, 2023.

By availing the scheme, women passengers saved Rs 6,680 crore towards travel expenditure. The government has been regularly reimbursing this amount (for free travel) and will continue to do so in future, he said.

"Previously, RTC's occupancy ratio was just 60 per cent. Thanks to the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, it has now increased to 97 per cent. Before the scheme, around 45 lakh people travelled daily in RTC buses. Now, that number has surged to 65 lakhs," the Dy Chief Minister said, according to an official release.

Under the leadership of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, several new strategies were implemented, boosting revenues, Vikramarka said. After the Congress government took office, 2,400 new buses were procured, he said.

As Hyderabad is experiencing rising pollution, diesel buses within the city are being gradually shifted outside, he further said.

About 11 per cent of buses operating in Hyderabad are now battery-powered. Already, 3,000 electric buses have been ordered, and plans are in place to procure another 500, he said.

As part of the state government's vision to make one crore women in the state crorepatis, the government is also empowering women's self-help groups (SHGs) by providing interest-free loans to purchase buses and leasing them to RTC, thus economically strengthening women's collectives, Vikramarka said.

He also announced that in the coming days, a special event will be held in Hyderabad city to distribute interest-free loan cheques to SHG women.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that for the first time in the state's history, road and building (R&B) works worth Rs 20,000 crores will be taken up. These include new road constructions, repairs, and expansions, which will enhance safety in RTC travel and ensure smooth transportation across Telangana, Vikramarka added.

