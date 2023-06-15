Bhubaneswar, Jun 15 (PTI) Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), a joint venture with Odisha government, on Thursday claimed that the high instances of power outages in Odisha was due to nor'westers.

The firm, in a statement, said that over 230 instances of nor'westers affecting power distribution were witnessed this summer, up from just 80 last year.

Nor'westers, locally known as 'Kalbaisakhi', are severe thunderstorms characterised by high wind speeds and heavy rain.

"These storms often cause damage to power supply network by uprooting trees and bending electric poles," a company spokesperson said.

"These storms have significantly impacted residential, commercial areas, and infrastructure, leading to widespread power disruptions," he said.

He said despite facing challenges, the firm's 7,700 team members including ground staff, linemen and engineers have worked tirelessly to restore power connection.

"People on the ground have braved uprooted trees, poles, entangled live wires and sunken roads to restore power supply, even in remote areas," he said.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP staged dharnas in front of various TPCODL offices state for the second consecutive day to protest the frequent power cuts.

The Congress has also announced its plan to gherao the headquarters of the Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited over the matter.

Several BJD leaders, including MP Amar Pattnaik and Cuttack Mayor Subhas Singh, have also expressed their displeasure over power outages. 6/15/2023

