Cuttack, January 31: A 10-year-old girl, who lives in an orphanage, was allegedly raped in Odisha's Cuttack when she was returning from school, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened in the College Square area near the Cuttack railway station on Monday afternoon when the girl was returning to the orphanage from school, they said.

She is at present undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Railway SP Biranchi Prasad Dehury. She has been living in the orphanage after the death of her mother as her father is in jail, police said. After the incident, she somehow managed to return to the orphanage and narrated what had happened to her. She was immediately admitted to the hospital and a police complaint was lodged.

A four-member police team is investigating the case, and has recorded the girl's statement, police said. Efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.

