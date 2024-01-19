Baripada (Odisha), Jan 19 (PTI) The Odisha Police has seized 23 illegal arms from various places in and around the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in the last few months and arrested 8 people in this connection, an official said on Friday.

“A total of 23 illegal arms were seized and 14 cases registered at nine police stations,” SP (Mayurbhanj) S Sushree said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Ceremony: All Government Offices Under Chandigarh Administration To Stay Closed on January 22 on Occasion of Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Mayurbhanj Police has been conducting raids inside the STR following the killing of two forest officials by armed poachers in May and June last year, she said.

Altogether, 259 illegal firearms and weapons have been seized so far, the SP said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: UK Parliament Echoes With Chants of 'Shri Ram' in Celebrations for Ram Temple (Watch Video).

With the deployment of police personnel inside the tiger reserve, cases of poaching have gone down significantly, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)