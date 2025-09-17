Puri (Odisha) [India], September 17 (ANI): Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a magnificent sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by an installation of 750 lotus flowers, at Puri Beach, Odisha, dedicated to the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday

The artwork carries the message: "Bharat Ki Udaan, Modi Ke Saath", reflecting the nation's aspirations for unity, growth, and global leadership under PM Modi's guidance.

According to Pattnaik's Sand Art Institute, "Bharat Ki Udaan" symbolises India's remarkable progress over the past decade under Prime Minister Modi's leadership -- including transformational advances in infrastructure, digital innovation, healthcare, renewable energy, defence, and space. From Chandrayaan-3 and Digital India to flagship welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala, and Jan Dhan, along with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local, the country continues to rise with confidence and conviction.

As part of nationwide celebrations, Pattnaik's tribute came to life through a 5-foot-high sand sculpture, crafted using approximately 6 tons of sand, along with 750 intricately arranged lotus flowers -- each representing a year of service, leadership, and dedication.

The artwork is a collective expression of gratitude and respect for the Prime Minister's tireless commitment to nation-building and his transformative vision of a Viksit Bharat.

"I wish Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy 75th birthday and pray for his continued service to the nation," said Sudarsan Pattnaik.

Students from Pattnaik's Sand Art Institute also joined hands in completing the installation, showcasing the spirit of seva and collaboration.

A globally acclaimed artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik has represented India in over 65 international sand art championships and festivals, winning numerous awards and bringing global recognition to Indian sand art. Through his work, he continues to raise awareness on vital global issues such as HIV/AIDS, climate change, COVID-19, plastic pollution, and peacebuilding. (ANI)

