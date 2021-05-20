Bhubaneswar, May 20 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday alerted the authorities of 12 districts of the state as a cyclonic storm may hit its coast on May 26 and said that it is prepared to face the eventuality.

Odisha received a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which may take the shape of a cyclonic storm, Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said.

The system is likely to pass through the Odisha-West Bengal coast by May 26.

"We are well-prepared to face the cyclonic storm likely to form over the Bay of Bengal," Jena told reporters after holding preparatory meetings with officials.

Though the IMD is yet to spell out the path of the possible cyclone, its wind speed and its intensity, the state government has already asked all the departments including energy and panchayati raj, urban development and home to remain prepared with man and machinery to face the possible cyclonic storm.

The prevailing low-pressure area, if it develops into a cyclone, will be christened 'Yaas', a name given by Oman, in accordance with a standard procedure.

Jena had discussions with the district magistrates-cum collectors, superintendents of police, disaster response forces, fire brigade, telecommunication providers and others.

The authorities of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack and Gajapati districts have been alerted on the possible cyclone, Jena said.

They were told to keep the cyclone and flood shelters ready with drinking water, power, sanitation facilities. The district officials have already started repairing the cyclone shelters, he said. The energy department has been asked to ensure that hospitals and health facilities get alternative power supplies if there is a cyclone.

"As of now, nothing is clear about the cyclonic storm and where it will hit. We will expedite actions as per the IMD prediction," the SRC told reporters.

Jena also appealed to people not to panic over possible cyclone and urged the media to report responsibly on the issue.

