Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Saroja Pradhan on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards party leadership for electing him as the candidate for Boudh assembly seat for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Odisha.

"I thank the party leadership and express gratitude towards PM Modi. The government in Odisha is a proxy. Agriculture, water, medical facilities are the issues of Odisha. The present government is just busy campaigning and organizing rallies. This will be a fight for Odia self-respect," said Pradhan.

BJP MLA candidate from the Dharamgarh constituency, Sudhir Patjoshi also exuded confidence in BJP's victory in the Odisha Assembly elections

"We will definitely win the elections. I have worked for the party organisation for the past 15 years. We will raise the many issues being faced by the people in the villages in this election."

Akash Das Nayak, on being elected as the BJP candidate from Korei assembly constituency said that the fight will be for the dignity of the Odia people.

" I thank the party leadership and express gratitude towards PM Modi. This will be a fight for my constituency's respect and the dignity of people of Odia PM Modi's dream of a Viksit Odisha will be fulfilled and we will win the elections with a huge majority."

The Bhartiya Janata party on Tuesday released its list of candidates for the Odisha Assembly elections on Tuesday. The BJP has named 112 out of 147 Assembly seats in the state.

BJP state President Manmohan Samal will contest from the Chandbali assembly seat, Leader of Opposition and MLA Jaynarayan Mishra will contest from the Sambalpur Assembly seat.

Actor-turned politician, Akash Das Nayak has been fielded from the Korei Assembly seat. Sudhir Patjoshi has been given a ticket from Dibrugarh constituency and BJP youth leader Tankadhar Tripathy will contest from Jharsuguda.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured a significant victory with 112 seats, with Naveen Patnaik becoming CM for the fifth consecutive time since 2000.

The Election Commission recently announced that the elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections and will be completed in four phases starting from Phase one on May 13, Phase two on May 20, Phase three on May 25 and the final phase on June 1.

The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

