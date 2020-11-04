Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (PTI) The winter session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from November 20, a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat said on Wednesday.

The session will continue till December 31, it said.

As per the calendar of sittings, the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for the year 2020-2021 will be presented in the Assembly on the first day. The session will have 40 working days, the notification said.

While the next four days of the session from November 21 to 24 have been earmarked for official business, the private member's business (bills and resolutions) will be tabled on November 25.

The House will hold discussion on demand for grants of the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2020-2021 between November 26 and 28.

The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement on expenditure will be presented on November 29.

Asked about the provisions to be taken for the winter session, Assembly Secretary Dasarathi Satpathy said: "The all party meeting will decide on the adherence of the COVID-19 protocol."

The monsoon session of the assembly was held between September 29 and October 6, amidst strict adherence of the COVID-19 guidelines.

