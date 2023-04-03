Phulbani, Apr 3 (PTI) A businessman was robbed of Rs 17.5 lakh in cash on Monday in Odisha's Kandhamal district when he was on the way to a bank to deposit it, police said.

Sankar Patra, a well-known businessman of the district, was on the way to the bank along with his accountant Ramesh Pradhan. Suddenly, two men started chasing them on a motorcycle, and snatched the bag with the cash and fled, said Ashok Giri, the inspector-in-charge of Phulbani Town police station.

Pradhan, the accountant, was injured in a tussle with the accused as he refused to let go of the bag, police said.

CCTV footage of the area was being examined to identify those behind the incident, the officer said.

United Citizen's Forum convenor Ashok Parida alleged that seven cases of snatching have happened in Phulbani town in the last six months, but the police have failed to make any arrests.

