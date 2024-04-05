Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 5 (ANI): Odisha is on high alert as a severe heatwave sweeps across the state, bringing scorching temperatures and challenging conditions for residents. With the mercury soaring to unprecedented levels, authorities are urging citizens to take immediate precautions to safeguard against the adverse effects of the blistering heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Odisha, predicting temperatures to soar above 40-45 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Manifesto Is Bundle of False Claims and Promises, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

This prolonged period of extreme heat is expected to persist for the next two days, posing significant risks to public health and safety.

The impact of the heatwave is already being felt across Odisha, advising residents to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, typically between late morning and early evening, and to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Among Congress' 40 Star Campaigners for Uttarakhand To Woo Voters.

Vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, are particularly at risk during this heatwave. Community organizations and local authorities are setting up temporary shelters and distributing drinking water.

In rural areas, where access to cooling facilities may be limited, farmers are facing challenges in protecting their crops and livestock from heat stress.

Agricultural experts are advising farmers to take measures such as providing shade and adequate water to mitigate the impact of the heatwave on agricultural production.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of east and peninsular India during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday in its latest update.

Regions that would likely see heat waves are Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana.

The heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degree Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degree Celsius or more for Hilly regions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)