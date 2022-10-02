Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (PTI) The special task force of Odisha Police seized brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore and arrested one drug peddler from Khurda district, officials said Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, an STF team conducted a raid on Friday and recovered brown sugar weighing 1 kg and 150 gm in Havelipadia area, they said.

Also Read | Twitter Bans Over 57,000 Accounts for Promoting Child Porn, Nudity in India.

Police also arrested a 23-year-old person in this connection.

“Since 2020, STF has seized more than 59 kg of brown sugar/heroin, 202 gm cocaine and more than 111 quintals of ganja/marijuna, and arrested over 160 drug peddlers,” an official statement said.

Also Read | Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI(M) Leader From Kerala, Passes Away at 69.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)