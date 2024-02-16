Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 16 (ANI): Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved financial assistance for providing uniforms to all 70 lakh SHG (Self Help Group) members across the state.

Financial assistance will also be made to the provisioning of uniforms for more than 1.5 lakh Executive Committee (EC) members of Gram Panchayat Level Federations (GPLFs), Block Level Federations (BLFs) & District Level Federations (DLFs) and Management Committee (MC) members of Area Level Federations (ALFs).

These provisions have been made under ULBs with a budgetary allocation of Rs. 730 crore during the FY 2023-24, said Pradeep Kumar Amat, state Forest Minister, informing the Cabinet decisions.

Rs 1,000/- per SHG member will be provided to purchase the uniform of choice as per their group decision. Similarly, financial assistance of Rs. 2000/- per EC member of GPLFs, BLFs & DLFs / MC members of ALFs under Mission Shakti will be provided for the purchase of Blazers of their choice.

The Minister said that this amount shall be deposited in the bank accounts of SHGs and Federations.

This historic decision aims to preserve and promote the unique identity of SHG members and federation heads under Mission Shakti, reinforcing their role as change-makers and leaders within their communities, while also fostering an environment of professionalism in budding SMEs.

The brainchild of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Mission Shakti in Odisha has undergone a remarkable evolution, gradually ascending step by step to empower women and redefine their roles in society, the Minister said.

From managing households to nurturing entrepreneurship, Mission Shakti has transformed more than 6 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) into formidable forces driving economic growth and social change in the state, he said.

By fostering a culture of self-reliance and resilience, Mission Shakti has not only elevated women to a global stage, representing the Mission Shakti movement on global platforms but has also reshaped societal perceptions, inspiring generations to come, Amat said.

Minister Amat said that Odisha has set a vibrant model of women's empowerment under the 5T governance model.

Chief Minister reinforces his comment for Mission Shakti women collectives. Mission Shakti, spearheaded by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has evolved to empower women and redefine their societal roles, transforming SHGs into formidable forces driving economic growth and social change, he said.

Under the 5T initiative of the state, Mission Shakti has become a vibrant women empowerment model in the country.

The State Government's commitment to women's empowerment viaMission Shakti has boosted their entry into sunrise sectors, fostering economic independence.

Investments in SHG infrastructure and innovative convergence models among state departments have bolstered women's entrepreneurial efforts, the Minister said. (ANI)

