Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 23 (ANI): Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian, visited Odisha's Gajapati district to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and the general public.

"During his visit, Pandian participated in the Nua-O Programme being organised at Gajapati Stadium and interacted with students of all colleges of Gajapati," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

During his interaction with the students, Pandian discussed with the students on Nua-O programme, which provides a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

"Pandian emphasised to the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life. He said that the college transformation projects in the district will be completed by February," as per the release.

Pandian reviewed the progress of nine bridges with a total cost of 54 crores, which were sanctioned after the last visit to the district in May 2023.

Later, he also reviewed other major projects in the district: the Chheligada irrigation project at a total cost of Rs 996 crore; the Mega Piped Water Supply projects to Rayagada block at a total cost of Rs 180.5 crore; the Paralakhemundi Bypass Road at a cost of Rs 54 crore; the development of different waterfalls and viewpoints at a total cost of Rs 13.5 crore; the development of Jeerango Monastery at a cost of Rs 2.68 crore; and the development of different major temples of the district.

"Some of the major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian to Gajapati district in May 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public," the release stated.

Pandian also interacted with the public at Kashinagar and Ramagiri received the grievances on various issues and assured an early resolution. (ANI)

