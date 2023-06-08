Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 8 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a budget of Rs 423.87 crore for the implementation of development projects in 37 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across ten districts within the central Revenue Divisional Commission Division. The funding will be allocated under the state-funded MUKTA scheme for the financial year 2023-24.

The ULBs of all 30 districts will be covered in the next two phases.The ten districts covered in the first phase are--Mayurbhanja, Balasore, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri and Nayagarha.

5T Secretary on the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had a video conference with public representatives of 37 ULBs of the districts on June 2 last and discussed with them the development of urban bodies under MUKTA Yojana.

The basket of projects approved under MUKTA is the climate resilient work, which includes the creation of civic amenities, like mini park, open-air gym, child play station, playground, walking track, loo, vending zones, and other public utility works like open space development, water body development, construction of multi-purpose community centres, wall painting, city beautification and other labour oriented works.

All these projects will be executed directly by Mission Shakti Groups as implementing agency.

Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpar Abhiyan (MUKTA)was launched by Chief Minister on April 18, 2020, with a mission to create rapid, immediate and mass employment opportunities for urban poor, informal and migrant labourers.

MUKTA adopts a community-driven, participatory and bottom-up approach ensuring transparency and accountability during the entire stage of project implementation. MUKTA is a community-driven scheme tailor-made for community-based organisations (CBO) such as Women Self Help Groups (SHG) and Slum Dwellers Associations (SDA) to take centre stage. (ANI)

