Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 18 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the "Pratishtha Mahotsav" of the redeveloped temple complex of "Taratarini temple" in Ganjam, one of the ancient Shakti Pitha in the country.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the revamped Tara Tarini Temple complex which has undergone a massive transformation with the implementation of a redevelopment plan which includes different amenities for the devotees and tourists.

Describing the day as auspicious, Patnaik offered the prayers and sought the blessings at Shakti Pitha for the well being of the people of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said "Odisha is a land of the Gods. The tradition of Shakti Puja in Odisha is very old. In the villages of Odisha, the worship of Goddess has been going on since time immemorial."

"Mother Taratarini is the presiding deity of Ganjam, and the people of the district take her refuge in both joy and sorrow, with the blessings and will of Maa Taratarini, her temple has taken this magnificent form".

Describing the new look of Ma Taratarini's temple as a unique example of Odisha's art, architecture and sculpture, the Chief Minister thanked the artisans and the people involved in the development work.

Patnaik stated that the newly developed temple complex and the surrounding environment would help to attract more devotees and tourists alike.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated various development amenities for devotees and tourists and laid the foundation stone for the development of the Rishikulia River. (ANI)

