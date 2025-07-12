New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in the national capital and discussed the ongoing developmental activities, future strategies, and coordination between the centre and the state.

"Today, I had the privilege of meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am grateful for his inspiration and unwavering support for Odisha's development," the Odisha CM posted on X.

Reaffirming the commitment between the Centre and the state to working for a "prosperous Odisha," the CM's post added, "On this occasion, important discussions were held regarding various developmental activities in Odisha, future strategies, coordination between the Centre and the State, and accelerating the state's overall progress. The Centre and the State are committed to working together to achieve the goal of a prosperous Odisha and a developed India."

Earlier on June 20, on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Odisha, Chief Minister Majhi commended Prime Minister Modi's leadership and highlighted contributions to the state's development.

"In January, PM Modi urged the investors to participate in the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 conclave. We received proposals worth Rs 17 lakh crores in just two days, which is a record. This happened because the investors trusted you. We are working to make Odisha the industrial hub of eastern India," he said.

PM Modi also visited Odisha's Bhubaneswar on that day as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore, covering critical sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, agricultural infrastructure, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, sections of national highways, and a new railway line.

He will also release the Odisha Vision Document, which is anchored around the landmark years of 2036 (when Odisha completes 100 years as India's first linguistic state) and 2047 (when India celebrates 100 years of independence).

Odisha has set an ambitious target to become a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047. (ANI)

