Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 01 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to plan the plantation of 75 lakh trees on PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0" campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, a unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers. This campaign was inaugurated on June 5, 2024. He urged citizens across the country to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by planting at least one tree in their mother's name.

Currently in its second phase, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' blends environmental responsibility with emotional connection -- encouraging citizens to plant a tree in the name of their mother.

On Monday, Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that the forest and tree cover in the country have increased by 156.41 square kilometres and 1289.40 square kilometres, respectively.

The Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, during a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said that as per the India State of Forest Report-2023 published by the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, the forest cover and tree cover in the country have increased by 156.41 square kilometres and 1289.40 square kilometres, respectively, as compared to the assessment published in ISFR-2021.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday gave an inspirational message to participate in environmental conservation by planting saplings in the tree plantation program under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign organised at the Forestry Training Academy (FTI) campus in Haldwani to promote environmental conservation and public participation.

CM Dhami said that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was started last year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and this year too, this campaign is being run enthusiastically across the country.

On July 25, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, while addressing a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on the Prime Minister's visit to Maldives, said that PM Modi and Muizzu participated in a symbolic tree planting ceremony at Sultan Park under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (a tree for Mother) initiative.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "India and the Maldives fully understand the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation. And, we are committed to doing everything possible to boost sustainability. This evening in Male, President Muizzu and I planted saplings, strengthening 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (a tree for Mother) initiative and Pledge of 5 million Tree Plantation of the Maldives Government."

During his latest visit to the UK, PM Modi gifted a tree to King Charles on July 25 under the environmental initiative "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", which will be planted in Autumn.

Earlier on July 14, as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, EAM Dr S Jaishankar planted a pomegranate sapling at the Indian Embassy in Beijing. (ANI)

