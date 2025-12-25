Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 25 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced the launch of 428 '108'ambulances to strengthen emergency healthcare services across the state, with the first batch of 150 ambulances flagged off on the day.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said the initiative aims to ensure faster, more efficient emergency response for people in both urban and rural areas.

"A total of 428 '108' ambulances have been launched, out of which the first 150 ambulances have been flagged off today. We are preparing to start the remaining ambulances by the end of January and deploy them across districts," Majhi said. He added that the government conducted a detailed analysis to improve response time and ensure ambulances reach patients at the earliest. "We analysed how the ambulance can be mobilised as soon as possible," he said.

Emphasising the government's commitment to public health, the Chief Minister said, "We are also giving free emergency services to the people."

Earlier on Sunday, CM Mohan Charan Majhi attended the fourth day of the National Level Tribal Festival Parva-2025 and launched 86 development projects worth Rs 545 crore for the Koraput district on the occasion. Since 1996, Parva has been making successful efforts to keep the art, culture, tradition and history of Koraput alive and to promote it.

This festival has awakened social and cultural consciousness and brought many hidden talents to the public, said Chief Minister Majhi. The Chief Minister also launched 86 development projects worth Rs 545 crore for the Koraput district. In this, 16 projects worth Rs 24 crore were inaugurated, and the foundation stones of 70 projects worth Rs 521 crore were laid.

These projects included irrigation, health centres, small industries, urban hostels, bridges, roads, Mission Shakti Bhawan, Forest Protection Committee Building, additional classrooms, etc. The Chief Minister said that all these projects would help lead the development of Koraput. (ANI)

