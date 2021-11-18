Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 18 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the distribution of Smart Health Cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Kendujhar district through video conferencing.

Speaking at the occasion, Patnaik said, "The programme has paved the way for the entire country in the field of health care. Around 4.2 lakh people in the district will get the benefit."

The Chief Minister also dedicated projects worth Rs 2037 crores including the inauguration of 142 projects worth Rs 458 crores and laying foundations for 257 projects worth Rs 1201 crores. These projects include healthcare, education, roads and bridges, sports infrastructure and livelihood projects.

In a bid to further accelerate the infrastructure development, Patnaik also announced 13 new projects worth Rs 378 crore for the district. This includes a mega poultry farm project worth Rs 36 crores which will benefit 30 thousand people from tribal communities in the region to increase their income.

Patnaik stated, "The state government has been focusing on drinking water, with the aim to make Kendujhar a prosperous district."

He further announced that all villages, towns, and families in the Kendujhar district would be provided with piped water by December 2022.

The Chief Minister said that 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh households in the state would benefit from the Smart Health Card and people of the state can avail free medical treatment by holding these cards in the 200 largest hospitals across the country including Odisha. (ANI)

