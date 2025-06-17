Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 17 (ANI): On the final day of Odisha's popular Raja Sankranti festival, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday handed over 964 appointment letters at a government recruitment fair (Niyojit Mela) held in Bhubaneswar.

The event marked a significant milestone in the new government's employment drive.

Speaking to ANI, CM Majhi said, "Today is the last day of Odisha's festival, Raj Sankranti, and people are celebrating Raj Sankranti all over Odisha. In this sequence, we have given 964 appointment letters under the Niyojit Mela."

The Chief Minister highlighted that his government had already delivered on its promise of job creation, stating, "After our new government came, we have given appointments in 28,446 government jobs as per our manifesto..."

Majhi assured that the momentum would continue, with even more recruitments planned in the near future. "In the coming time, we will give more appointments... We will create a prosperous Odisha, a developed Odisha," he added.

The ceremony was attended by several leaders and officials and newly recruited candidates, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in government roles.

Earlier on June 6, Mohan Charan Majhi also handed over 1,294 appointment letters to newly recruited officers and employees under seven departments during a large 'Nijukti Mela at the Railway Auditorium in Bhubaneswar.

The event was also graced by Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with State Ministers.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said his government has started the recruitment process as promised, and at the 9th recruitment fair, appointment letters were given to 1,294 youth. He said the government is working to fill vacancies and will continue to hire more people in the future.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Mohan Charan Majhi said, "After our government came to power, we have started the recruitment process as promised. It was the 9th recruitment fair today, in which we gave appointment letters to 1,294 youth...As per our manifesto, we are working to fill government vacancies...We will recruit more people in the coming time." (ANI)

