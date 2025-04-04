Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 4 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) of the Central Government today approved two railway projects intended for Odisha.

In a post on X, Majhi stated that these transformative projects will boost connectivity, create economic opportunities and accelerate state's journey towards "Viksit" Odisha (developed Odisha).

"Grateful to Hon'ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji & Railway Minister Sri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for approving two key railway projects in #Odisha which include the 3rd & 4th lines between Sambalpur (Sason) and Jharsuguda at Rs 1,187 Cr and the 3rd & 4th lines between Jarapada and Sambalpur at Rs 3,917 Cr. These transformative projects will boost connectivity, create economic opportunities & accelerate our journey towards #ViksitOdisha," Majhi said in his post.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved four projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of Rs 18,658 crore; two of them are specifically intended for Odisha.

The Four projects covering 15 Districts in 3 States Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 1247 km, a release from CCEA said.

The enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways. The projects are in line with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's Vision of a New India which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/self-employment opportunities.

The projects are a result of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, which has been made possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services.

With these projects, 19 New Stations will also be constructed, enhancing connectivity to Two Aspirational Districts (Gadchiroli and Rajnandgaon). Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to around 3350 villages and about 47.25 lakh people. (ANI)

