Koraput (Odisha) [India], August 10 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the new building of Koraput Shaheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

On the occasion, CM Mohan Charan Majhi said, "Yesterday, we released the third installment of the Subhadra scheme. Over one crore women have been given money. A campaign was launched to ensure the scheme reaches every woman. Around 2000 women have been connected to the scheme during the campaign. Today, we also inaugurated a new hospital building with over 650 beds."

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said that the Subhadra Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, has brought significant "change" in the lives of women across the state.

She said that women were moving in the right direction, given the financial support they receive under the Subhadra scheme. Over one crore women have digitally registered for the scheme, she added."When we first thought of the Subhadra scheme, we had never thought that so much change could come in the lives of women in such a small amount of money. Today, we are confident that women are moving in the right direction, and the instalment of Subhadra that the government is giving will take one step at a time towards development, and not just the instalment of Subhadra, but the blessings of Subhadra Maa will also help in empowering the women of Odisha," Parida told reporters here.

The Deputy CM was responding to questions regarding the flagship women-centric welfare scheme inaugurated by the Prime Minister in Bhubaneswar in 2024. The Subhadra Yojana is the largest such initiative in Odisha, aimed at improving the financial well-being of over one crore women.

Under the scheme, all eligible female beneficiaries aged between 21 and 60 years will receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. The amount is distributed in two equal instalments annually and directly credited to Aadhaar-seeded, DBT-linked bank accounts of the beneficiaries. (ANI)

