Balasore (Odisha) [India], April 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday paid his last respects to Prashant Satpathy, who was among the 26 people killed in the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Majhi visited Satpathy's residence at the latter's native village in Balasore. Satpathy's mortal remains were brought to his residence here this morning from Bhubaneshwar airport.

Odisha CM expressed his sorrow over the incident and said that financial aid worth Rs. 20 lakhs will be provided to Satpathy's family . Additionally, according to Majhi, the state government will help the family further by offering a job to Satpathy's wife and supporting his child's education.

CM Mahi also met with the bereaved family members of Satpathy and consoled them.

"I express my deep condolences on the passing away of Balasaore resident Prashant Satpathy, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack," Majhi said, adding, "The state government stands with the family. The government will give financial assistance of Rs. 20 lakhs and a job to the deceased's wife. We will also support the education of the child of the deceased."

Satpathy, an accountant employed at the central undertaking CIPET (Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology), Balasore had gone on a holiday to Pahalgam with his wife Priyadarshini, and nine-year-old son, was among the 26 people shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also paid tributes to the mortal remains of Prashant Satapathy at Bhubaneshwar. Condemning the incident, the Deputy CM stated that such incidents are not expected in a civil society and that they need to be dealt with in the strongest manner.

"The mortal remains of Prashant Satpathy reached Bhubaneshwar airport a while ago. On behalf of the government, we received the mortal remains here, and the government has made arrangements for his mortal remains to be sent to his village. Tomorrow morning, the Chief Minister will be visiting his village, meeting the people there. This cowardly act has cost so many lives. This needs to be dealt in the strongest manner. Such kind of incidents are not expected in a civil society. I'm sure the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister will take the necessary action, the strongest action..." Deo told ANI yesterday.

The mortal remains of other victims have also been taken to their respective hometowns for the final rites.

In the early hours of Thursday, the mortal remains of Indian Air Force Corporal, Tage Hailyang, were brought to Guwahati Airport. Hailyang, an IAF Corporal, was a resident of Ziro area of Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

He was among 26 tourists killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Guwahati City Police Commissioner Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta paid floral tributes to the soldier at Guwahati airport.

India, on Wednesday, announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

