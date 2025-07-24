Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting to address the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh and stressed on resolving the issue through mutual talks with the Centre's cooperation.

Senior officials, including Advocate General and Development Commissioner, were present in the meeting held at the Lok Seva Bhawan on Wednesday.

Also Read | Male Birth Control Pill YCT-529 Passes Early Human Safety Test: How Does It Prevent Sperm Production Without Hormones? When Will It Be Available?.

Sharing a post on X, Odisha CMO wrote, "At a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan regarding the Mahanadi water allocation with Chhattisgarh, the Honorable Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha."

In 2016, the Government of Odisha submitted a complaint to the Central Government on Mahanadi River Water Dispute under section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956. The State of Odisha requested that the Union Government constitute a Tribunal under section 4(1) of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, for Adjudication of the water disputes in respect of the inter-State river Mahanadi and its basin between the riparian States of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: 3 Charred to Death in Fire After Collision Between 2 Trucks Vaishali District.

Meanwhile, CM Majhi also reviewed the Ghatgaon Maa Tarini Peeth Project, the Jajpur Maa Biraja Temple Parikrama Project, and the Ekamra Project.

"At Lok Seva Bhawan, the Honorable Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha reviewed the development of Ghatgaon Maa Tarini Peeth, the Jajpur Maa Biraja Temple Parikrama Project, and the Ekamra Project," Odisha CMO wrote in an X post.

The Chief Minister approved the proposal to raise two more battalions of 'Odisha Industrial Security Force' in the State. A total of 2080 posts have also been created for these two new battalions, CMO Odisha said.

"The Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has approved the proposal to raise two more battalions of 'Odisha Industrial Security Force' in the State for the protection of important places of industrial establishments and commercial transactions. A total of 2080 posts have also been created for these two new battalions," CMO Odisha said on X.

"Earlier, there was one battalion functioning in the State in OISF, whose total strength was 1807. The Hon'ble Chief Minister raised a new battalion in April this year. With this, a total of 2 battalions were functioning, and the total strength of these two battalions was 2847. Now, after the raising of the third and fourth battalions, the total strength of the 'Odisha Industrial Security Force' has increased to 4927.," the X post further read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)