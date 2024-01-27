Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], January 27 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the SAMALEI project in Sambalpur on Saturday.

According to the Odisha government, the SAMALEI (Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economic Initiative) Plan is proposed to comprehensively develop the temple precinct to provide a unique experiential experience to visitors and pilgrims by creating an ambiance of spirituality.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: From Infra Development to Digital Inclusion and More, Here's a Look at Expectations of Political Parties From Interim Budget.

The project includes peripheral development of the shrine, construction of a heritage corridor, amenities for pilgrims, improved access to the temple, and development of the Mahanadi riverfront.

"People of Odisha will always remember those who volunteered to forego their lands for the SAMALEI project. The blessings of Maa Samaleswari always remain with the people of the state," said Patnaik in Sambalpur.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Physically-Challenged Man Hires Contract Killer for Rs 3 Lakh To Kill 66-Year-Old Father, Arrested.

The Chief Minister added that COVID created some problems but the Maa Samalaei Project has been completed in record time.

The state government has spent more than Rs 200 crore on this project. The Samalei projects include the beautification and development of the Maa Samaleswari temple in western Odisha. The project was carried out over an area of around 40 acres.

The infrastructure upgradation of the temple precinct and the creation of amenities are the main focus of this redevelopment project.

The major objectives of the SAMALEI Plan are to: celebrate the grandeur of Maa Samaleswari temple; enhance devotees's experiences; boost the tourism-based economy of Sambalpur and Odisha; and develop other projects around the temple to facilitate economic opportunities for locals.

All buildings and heritage gates have been designed in Kalingan architecture. Khondalite stones have been used for paving and cladding. 20 shops and households have been acquired. 250 families have been rehabilitated from the Ghungutipada Slum Area, according to the state government.

Enhancing the temple experience, SAMALEI projects boast a dedicated vending zone with over 60 shops, a QMS managing pilgrim flow, and dedicated facilities like shoe storage, bhog shops, and public toilets. To ensure visitor comfort, cloakrooms, prasad halls, and first-aid rooms are thoughtfully included.

Public amenities are well-catered for, - Mission Shakti cafes run by women's groups, baby care rooms, and accessible public toilets throughout the complex. Information centers and well-designed clock towers with water tanks add convenience and grandeur.

Unique architectural touches shine through with four majestic Heritage Gates in the Kalingan style and a serene renovated pond. Nature and history intertwine in the 500-meter Heritage Corridor, while over 19,000 square metres of Khandolite-paved walkways offer a pleasant experience.

Accessibility issues are addressed with ample parking, a footbridge with lifts, and conveniently located ATMs and police outposts. The Mahanadi Riverfront is redeveloped with ghats, an aarti platform, and tensile structures, offering stunning views and spiritual connection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)