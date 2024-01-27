Bagalkot, January 27: A physically-challenged man and his wife were arrested for conspiring and getting his father executed by contract killer in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Saturday. The police have arrested four people in connection with the case. The arrested persons are identified as Channabasappa, his wife Shivabasavva, his friend Ramesh Managoli and supari killer Mahantesh. Karnataka Shocker: Man Caught Making Video of Woman Taking Bath, Tied to Pole and Thrashed in Hubballi; Clip Surfaces

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Chennappa. According to police, Channabasappa had given Rs 3 lakh as "supari" to Mahantesh Maradimath to murder Chennappa after a dispute between the two over division of more than 30 acres of land.

On Thursday, Mahantesh attacked Chennappa with a machete and bludgeoned him with a stone near Rampura village . During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

