Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 14 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday presented awards to family members of recipients of the Suraj Award and felicitated volunteers, institutions and response forces for their support during the Balasore train tragedy that took place at Bahanaga railway station on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the emergence of human values, and compassion just after the Bahanaga incident has re-established our trust in the conscience of our society.

He said, "The incident at Bahanaga reminds us that disasters can strike at any time and anywhere. We need to enhance the capacities of our response teams and community volunteers to respond to such unpredictable disasters in a better manner. We require to be in a constant state of preparedness."

Recalling the contribution of people and agencies, he said that the people of Bahanaga, local volunteers, institutions and response forces have held our heads high with their timely, selfless service.

The CM offered condolences to the people who lost their lives in the accident. He described the incident as a tragedy that shook the nation with numerous deaths, severe injuries, immense pain and unimaginable suffering.

As many as 295 people were killed and over 1,000 injured in the triple train collision near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on June 2.

Patnaik appreciated the role of the district administration led by Balasore Collector.

"The role of people and administration during the tragedy will be remembered for all time to come", he added.

At the outset, the CM said that today is the day to realise the value of service and sacrifice in society.

"It's a day to reset our goal to a beautiful future, as service to people and helping others during the time of need brings self-satisfaction. It makes our life meaningful," he said. The Chief Minister also thanked the family members of the recipients of the Suraj Award whose vital organs saved precious human lives. Thanking the family members of the Suraj Award winners, the CM said that they will always be remembered for their inspiring and exemplary humanitarian acts. The family members of Suraj Award winners received a cash award of Rs 5 Lakh each.

The CM also paid tributes to the late Suraj Behera on whose name this award is instituted and said that the sacrifice made by his parents has encouraged organ donation in the state. They have set an inspiring example for society. (ANI)

