Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday chaired a State-Level Natural Calamity Committee meeting to review disaster preparedness.

Addressing officials at the meeting, CM Patnaik said, "Odisha is prone to multiple and recurring disasters. Especially, it is more prone to floods and cyclones. Last year, 24 districts were affected by floods and heavy rain. We managed it successfully. For exemplary preparedness and management of disasters, Odisha has been awarded Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Award for the year, 2023 by the Government of India."

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Female Students Thrash Serial Harasser With Belts Near Balubhai Cross Roa (Watch Video).

"The tragic Train Accident at Bahanaga, Balasore, is still vivid, in our memory. 292 people died and hundreds of passengers were injured. The state responded quickly, rescued the trapped passengers and shifted injured persons to hospitals through a green corridor mobilising hundreds of doctors and paramedics thereby saving thousands of lives.," he added.

"After the severe and extended heatwaves during April to June, we have got respite with the onset of the South-West Monsoon. The period from June to October is crucial for us during which drought, flood or cyclone may occur," he further marked.

Also Read | Squid Game Season 2: Park Gyu-Young To Play Female Lead in Netflix Series! Former IZ*ONE Member Jo Yuri in Talks To Star - Reports.

Focussing on preparation to tackle disasters, he said, "We have to review our preparedness at all levels to tackle the possible flood and cyclones. We should remain prepared for any other kind of exigencies. Adequate measures regarding early warning systems, rescue and relief operations, supply of drinking water, and health and veterinary services must be put in place."

"ODRAF units and Fire Services should remain alert for immediate response at any place any time. Control Rooms in Districts and Departments shall be functional around the clock. SATARK web and mobile app has been developed to disseminate real-time weather and disaster-related updates. This should be a single-window platform to communicate location-based information on all disasters to citizens to save precious human lives," he added.

Highlighting food provisions, the chief minister said, "Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department will store sufficient food materials. Fisheries and ARD Department will store adequate cattle feed in vulnerable and inaccessible areas. Provision for green fodder and opening of cattle camps during floods must be ensured."

CM Patnaik asked Collectors for giving special attention to vulnerable people like pregnant women, physically and mentally challenged, young children, widows and the elderly during rescue and relief operations.

"There should be an immediate clearance of relief lines, repair and restoration of lifeline infrastructure and restoration of livelihoods in the aftermath of disasters," CM Patnaik added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)