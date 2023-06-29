Bhubaneswar, Jun 29 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha and expressed grief over the death of seven people when a ceremonial chariot of Lord Jagannath came in contact with a high-tension wire during the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' or return car festival.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the victims, Patnaik said he and the people of Odisha stand strongly with the people of Tripura during this hour of grief.

The chief minister also wished early recovery of the injured persons and offered Tripura government all support.

Patnaik sent director of Odisha Mo Parivar DK Routray to Tripura to extend help.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when thousands of people were pulling the heavily decorated iron chariot when it came in contact with a 133kv overhead cable in Uttar Pabiacherra in Kumarghat. Parts of the rath immediately caught fire and people fell on the road with their bodies on flame.

While six persons died due to electrocution on the spot, one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital. Sixteen people were injured in the incident.

