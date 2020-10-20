Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 20 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged people of the state to exercise caution during upcoming festival season to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a video message, Patnaik said people need to remain more careful till the medicine or vaccine is found for the disease.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Schools Reopen From November 2, CM Jaganmohan Reddy Issues Guidelines.

He said that over the past two weeks, the state has seen a decline in COVID positive cases. He said people need to remain more watchful during coming festivals like Dussehra and Diwali.

"I request all to wear a face mask, wash hands regularly and maintain social distancing during upcoming festivals.," he said

Also Read | UIDAI ADG Pankaj Goyal Arrested For Allegedly Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe in Delhi Office.

The Chief Minister said that Kerala had controlled the spread of viral infection but the cases increased after a festival in the state.

He urged people to celebrate festivals at their homes with family and not venture out at crowded places.

"Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic will get worse in the winter. It is my request not to make public places crowded. Stay home with your family and celebrate," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)