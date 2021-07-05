Bhubaneswar, Jul 5 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open the window of Aawaas+ Mobile App for the entire state for one month to migrate the data of identified households.

The Aawas+ window was opened by the Union Ministry of Rural Development only for 14 cyclone Fani affected districts for one month, the chief minister said.

Around 5 lakh houses were damaged in cyclone Fani which hit the Odisha coast in May 2019 killing 64 people. Of the state's 30 districts, 14 were affected by the calamity.

"The process of identification could not be taken up in the remaining 16 districts not affected by Cyclone Fani," Patnaik pointed out in the letter.

These are predominantly tribal-dominated and located in the KBK (Kalahandi-Bolangir-Koraput) areas.

The state has identified the left-out eligible households in these districts through state-developed RH portal by observing a procedure similar to Aawaas+, Patnaik said in the letter.

"The Ministry of Rural Development may be directed to open the window of Aawas+, which will be a pragmatic step towards achieving the objective of Safe housing for all'," the chief minister said.

Patnaik had last year requested the prime minister to cover about six lakh identified eligible households under PMAY(G) in respect of the districts not affected by cyclone Fani.

