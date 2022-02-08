Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 8 (ANI): Following the reopening of schools for classes 8th to 12th in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged the students to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols, further requesting the parents to instil confidence in children to attend schools.

In his address to the students, Patnaik stated that he is very happy with the reopening of schools after two years.

"Today is a historic day for all of us, the school bell rang today after two years with the blessings of the Lord Jagannath, your support and COVID-19 warriors," Patnaik said.

"Your generation is facing the most difficult situation in human history, and this experience will give you courage and strength to face future challenges," he said, adding that he had full confidence in the children and said, "I believe in you. You will lead to success."

Urging the children not to be afraid, he said, "We are all with you but you have to be careful. My request to you is that you follow the COVID-19 guidelines."

"The normal lifestyle was affected for the last two years due to the coronavirus, re-opening of the schools is a good sign of returning back to normalcy," he added.

Addressing the teachers, the chief minister said "In our culture, we respect the teachers as God. The blessings of the teachers help the children to get success, you all are aware that the learning of the students has been affected, we will have to fill up the gap. I have full confidence in you, you can fill up the learning gap created by COVID-19, and you should also ensure the following of COVID-19 guidelines as students are with you."

The Odisha Government had announced the re-opening of schools and colleges in the state from February 7. (ANI)

