Bhubaneswar, Mar 17 (PTI) Pradip-Erasma Industrial Development Council's working president Monidipa Sharkhel and Paradip municipality vice-chairperson Chhabilata Rout along with nine councillors joined the ruling BJD here on Sunday.

Monidipa is the wife of prominent Congress leader of Paradip, Bapi Sharkel. Monidipa and Rout accompanied by hundreds of BJP and Congress workers came to BJD office in the city for the joining programme.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav Congratulates Rahul Gandhi for His 'Strong Determination', Calls Him 'Rare Person'.

They joined the BJD in presence of Rajya Sabha MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, former minister and Nayagarh MLA Arun Sahu and Paradip MLA Sambit Routray.

"I joined the BJD after being influenced by development activities of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik," Monidipa said.

Also Read | Electoral Bonds BJP's 'White Collar Corruption', Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Watch Video).

Mangaraj said Monidipa's joining will strengthen the party in Paradip area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)