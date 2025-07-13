Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Sunday formed an eight-member fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged self-immolation attempt by a female college student here in Balasore.

The eight-member fact-finding committee will be headed by state women's wing president Meenakshi Bahinipati to inquire into the self-immolation attempt by a student of Fakir Mohan College in Balasore.

The student is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Congress MLA Sofia Firdous has been named in the panel.

In a letter, the Odisha Congress said the committee will visit Balasore and inspect the incident site and submit a report to the Pradesh Congress Office.

Earlier on Sunday, Odisha Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that the state government will bear the entire cost of the medical treatment of the Fakir Mohan (FM) Autonomous College student who attempted self-immolation in protest against alleged sexual harassment by a faculty member.

Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, who visited AIIMS to meet with the victim, said that a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident. He assured that strict action would be taken based on the committee's findings.

Balasore Police on Saturday arrested the accused in this case and produced her before the court. Meanwhile, the Odisha government have formed a committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged harassment case against Samira Kumar Sahu, Assistant Professor at FM Auto College, who has been arrested following the suicide attempt by a female student of the college on July 12. (ANI)

