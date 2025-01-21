Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) A local court in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment after convicting them of murder of a shop owner in 2022.

The District and Sessions Court, Khurda at Bhubaneswar, convicted Manoj Das and Ashok Das for the murder of Soumya Ranjan Kunda, who ran a betel shop in Shaheed Nagar area.

Also Read | Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Jolts North Eastern State.

Based on the statements of 18 witnesses and 39 documents, judge Nisith Nisan convicted the duo, said government pleader Rasmi Ranjan Brahma.

Brahma said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict and ordered that in case of default in payment, they have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one more year.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

According to the prosecution, on the intervening night of August 30 and August 31, 2022, the duo had an altercation with Kunda, following which they brutally assaulted him, resulting in grave injuries.

Kunda later died in hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)