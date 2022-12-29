Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 29 (ANI): Odisha Police Crime Branch has constituted another team as part of its investigations into the death of two Russian nationals.

The team consisting of four officers has been sent to Rayagada.

The new team led by DSP Saroj Kant Mahanto has two forensic experts and photographers to assist the CID-Crime Branch probe.

Odisha Police said the new team is entrusted with the responsibility of visiting the spot, examining the witnesses and identifying and collecting evidence from the spot and local police and taking follow-up action.

Russian national Pavel Antov died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor on December 24. Vladimir Bidenov had earlier died "due to heart attack", Odisha Police said citing the post-mortem report.

The Police said CID-Crime Branch are cross-checking the information collected from their co-travelers Pansasenko Natalia and Turov Mikhail.

Both the Russian tourists are fully cooperating with the inquiry, the Crime Branch said in a statement.

The team has further examined their interpreter Jitendra Singh and tried to ascertain the veracity of the chain of events.

CID-CB team has also collected copies of documents regarding their travel in India. The travel itinerary of the Russian tourists and their booking at different hotels, airlines and travel companies are being verified, the statement read.

Efforts are being made to collect the medical health records of the deceased.

According to the CID-Crime Branch, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the Russian nationals were on a trip to the tribal region of Odisha. (ANI)

