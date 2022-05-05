Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): Hours later a cyclonic circulation was observed in Odisha on Wednesday early morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the low-pressure area can be formed and move towards the Northwest in the country.

"We are expecting a low-pressure area to be formed in South Andaman sea and its neighbour hood around May 6. After formation, we are expecting the low-pressure area will move in the northwest which will further intensify into a deep depression after 48 hrs, i.e., on May 8," Umashankar Das, senior scientist of IMD, Bhubaneswar told ANI.

"As of now, we are expecting the wind speed (because of depression) to be around 40-50 km/hr from May 5 onwards, which will further increase to 55-65 km/hr for gusting up to 75 km/hr on May 8," he added.

Das mentioned that the fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea area, adjoining Southeast and East-central Bay of Bengal from May 5 to May 8.

Stating further, he said, "as of now, we have not predicted what will be the further situation of its intensification; up to what level the system will intensify; in which direction the system will move after becoming a depression; towards which coast will it move, but till now fishermen are advised not to venture in the areas of Andaman Sea area, adjoining East-central and Southeast Bay of Bengal."

On being asked about any port warning, Das mentioned that no warning has been issued specifically for the ports, as the system has not formed yet. (ANI)

