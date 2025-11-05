Puri (Odisha) [India], November 5 (ANI): Devotees in large numbers gathered at Puri's historic Narendra Pokhari to participate in the traditional Boit Vandana (boat festival) celebrations marking Kartik Purnima on Wednesday.

The sacred occasion witnessed a large turnout of devotees offering prayers and floating miniature boats as part of the centuries-old ritual symbolising Odisha's maritime legacy.

Priya, a devotee from Puri itself, shared the significance of the day, saying it is considered auspicious for fulfilling wishes.

"Today is Kartik Purnima, a very auspicious day...And this is Narendra Pokhari in Puri, a beloved spot for visitors...The morning time is considered very auspicious for the fulfilment of wishes..." she said.

Another devotee, Ankit Kumar from Bihar, who attended the festival for the first time, said he was fascinated by the rituals. "I am witnessing this for the first time...It's very new to me...We don't do this in Bihar... These people are making boats and launching them in the water...It looks nice, I am here with my family and we are enjoying..." he said.

The traditional Boit Vandana festival, celebrated with enthusiasm across Odisha, holds deep historical and cultural significance. On this day, devotees gather near rivers, ponds, and seashores to set afloat miniature boats made of banana stems, paper, and thermocol, symbolising the ancient maritime trade connections Odisha once had with Southeast Asian countries such as Java, Sumatra, and Bali.

The festival paints a vibrant picture as devotees chant prayers and float illuminated miniature boats on the water's surface, creating a mesmerising spectacle.

The event is not just a religious observance but also a tribute to Odisha's glorious maritime past and its tradition of seafaring merchants, known as 'Sadhabas'.

Kartik Purnima, observed on the full moon day of the Kartik month, is regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. The day also marks the birth of Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Across India, devotees celebrate the occasion with spiritual fervour--lighting lamps, decorating temples, and organising religious fairs.

In Odisha, Kartik Purnima coincides with Boit Vandana, reinforcing the state's rich maritime heritage and deep-rooted cultural traditions. (ANI)

