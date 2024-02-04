Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 4 (ANI): Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Kumar Sarangi on Sunday reviewed the security arrangements at the State Legislative Assembly ahead of the budget session which is set to begin on February 5.

Speaking to ANI, DGP Sarangi said, "It is a small session which will conclude on February 13. Adequate security arrangements have been made and 120 officers has been deployed. There will be three-layer security in place."

The budget session will be the last session before the elections which is scheduled to be held from February 5 to February 13.

DGP also informed that an encounter took place between security forces and Maoist cadres in Kandhamal district where one Maoist Divisional commander was killed and one jawan was injured.

"An incident took place in Baliguda Police Station in Kandhamal District in which there was an exchange of fire between Maoists and police forces. In the process, one jawan was injured and one cadre who was a divisional commander was killed. One rifle and certain Maoist articles were recovered from the spot," DGP said.

DGP said that the Maoist was a native of Chhattisgarh and was involved in many civilian killings, attacks on security forces and arson incidents.

"He was in the Naxal group for the last 20 years, with his neutralization the activity of the Maoist activities will be controlled to a certain extent," Odisha DGP said. (ANI)

