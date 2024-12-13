Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (PTI) BJP candidate Sujeet Kumar was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha on Friday, officials said.

Kumar was a BJD MP but quit the party and gave up his membership of the Rajya Sabha in September to join the BJP, forcing the by-election in the seat. The BJP nominated him for the by-election, which he won unopposed.

Also Read | HC on Sex on Marriage Promise: Kerala High Court Refuses To Quash Rape Case Against Man Who Withdrew His Marriage Offer by Saying 'Sex Is Not Promise'.

"I will work with full dedication for the people of Kalahandi district and the state. I have the experience in Rajya Sabha," he told reporters after being handed the certificate of election at the Odisha assembly.

In July, Kumar's colleague Mamata Mohanta had done the same by giving up her Rajya Sabha membership as a BJD MP to join the BJP, and then return to the House after forcing a by-election.

Also Read | Pakistan-Backed Terror Module Busted: Punjab Police Disrupt ISI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest Juvenile Among 2 With IED.

With the election of Kumar, BJP's strength in Rajya Sabha from Odisha increased to three. The third MP is Railway, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The opposition BJD holds the other seven Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)