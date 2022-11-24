Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the state is now "fast emerging as a technology resource hub" of the country and creating jobs for youths.

During the inauguration of Happiest Minds IT development centre here, he stated that the new facility will further strengthen the state's position in the sector.

Also Read | Rajasthan Has Emerged As Model State for Public Welfare Schemes, Says CM Ashok Gehlot.

Patnaik claimed that the state has been taking giant strides in the IT sector in recent years and the growth momentum is "accelerating".

"Odisha is now fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India and creating jobs for youths," he said.

Also Read | SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 65 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

The centre at Fortune Towers here will accommodate more than 1,000 people and the company is looking to expand its capacity to serve global clients abroad.

Highlighting the IT friendly ecosystem available in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik said most of the companies in the sector have set foot in the state capital.

“The enabling environment, facilitation service and huge talent pool available here have turned Odisha into a coveted destination. Opening up of the Happiest Minds Global IT Development Centre adds yet another defining chapter, signifying the fast-changing IT ecosystem in the state,” the chief minister said.

IT secretary Manoj Mishra said the new development centre will enable the company to expand its capacity to deliver digital transformation solutions to enterprises.

The company aims at leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, Internet of Things, robotics/drones, security and virtual or augmented reality.

Happiest Minds Technologies executive chairman Ashok Soota said, “We are delighted to start with a new development centre in Bhubaneswar.”

He also appreciated the "industry-friendly" new IT policy of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)