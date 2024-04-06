Odisha Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at NTPC Talcher Kaniha Thermal Power Station in Angul, No Casualties Reported

Angul, April 6: A massive fire broke out at NTPC Talcher Kaniha thermal power station in Odisha's Angul on Saturday. The incident took place on Saturday morning. Thick plume of smoke was seen emanating from the factory. The fire was doused fully and there were no injuries reported in the incident as per NTPC Limited. Odisha Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at NTPC Talcher Kaniha Thermal Power Station in Angul (Watch Video)

Odisha Fire Video

#WATCH | Fire broke out at NTPC Talcher Kaniha thermal power station in Odisha's Angul today morning The fire was doused fully and there were no injuries reported in the incident as per NTPC Limited. pic.twitter.com/2W6dvqN9FT — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

