Odisha Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at NTPC Talcher Kaniha Thermal Power Station in Angul, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out at NTPC Talcher Kaniha thermal power station in Odisha's Angul on Saturday morning.

Agency News ANI| Apr 06, 2024 05:18 PM IST
A+
A-
Odisha Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at NTPC Talcher Kaniha Thermal Power Station in Angul, No Casualties Reported
Odisha Fire (Photo Credit: X/ @ANI)

Angul, April 6: A massive fire broke out at NTPC Talcher Kaniha thermal power station in Odisha's Angul on Saturday. The incident took place on Saturday morning. Thick plume of smoke was seen emanating from the factory. The fire was doused fully and there were no injuries reported in the incident as per NTPC Limited. Odisha Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at NTPC Talcher Kaniha Thermal Power Station in Angul (Watch Video)

Odisha Fire Video

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Odisha Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at NTPC Talcher Kaniha Thermal Power Station in Angul, No Casualties Reported
Odisha Fire (Photo Credit: X/ @ANI)

Angul, April 6: A massive fire broke out at NTPC Talcher Kaniha thermal power station in Odisha's Angul on Saturday. The incident took place on Saturday morning. Thick plume of smoke was seen emanating from the factory. The fire was doused fully and there were no injuries reported in the incident as per NTPC Limited. Odisha Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at NTPC Talcher Kaniha Thermal Power Station in Angul (Watch Video)

Odisha Fire Video

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
MS Dhoni
50K+ searches
Ravindra Jadeja
20K+ searches
CUET correction window 2024
10K+ searches
Monkey Man Dev Patel
10K+ searches
CUET UG
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google Trends Google Trends
MS Dhoni
50K+ searches
Ravindra Jadeja
20K+ searches
CUET correction window 2024
10K+ searches
Monkey Man Dev Patel
10K+ searches
CUET UG
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma