Odisha Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at NTPC Talcher Kaniha Thermal Power Station in Angul (Watch Video)

According to NTPC Limited, the fire was doused fully and there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 06, 2024 02:29 PM IST

A massive fire broke at the NTPC Talcher Kaniha thermal power station in Odisha's Angul on Saturday morning, April 6, 2024. According to NTPC Limited, the fire was doused fully and there were no injuries reported in the incident, as reported by news agency ANI. Odisha Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Steel Plant in Rourkela (Watch Video).

Odisha Fire

