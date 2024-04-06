Odisha Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at NTPC Talcher Kaniha Thermal Power Station in Angul (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke at the NTPC Talcher Kaniha thermal power station in Odisha's Angul on Saturday morning, April 6, 2024. According to NTPC Limited, the fire was doused fully and there were no injuries reported in the incident, as reported by news agency ANI. Odisha Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Steel Plant in Rourkela (Watch Video).

Odisha Fire

#WATCH | Fire broke out at NTPC Talcher Kaniha thermal power station in Odisha's Angul today morning The fire was doused fully and there were no injuries reported in the incident as per NTPC Limited. pic.twitter.com/2W6dvqN9FT — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)