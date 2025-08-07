Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 7 (ANI): Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expressed grief over the death of a girl from Pattamundai in Kendrapara, who allegedly set herself on fire after her appeals for justice went 'unheard.'

Patnaik, who is the leader of the opposition in the Odisha assembly, hit out at the BJP government, saying that three girls of the state died within a month due to an "apathetic" administration that failed to hear their screams at every turn.

"Deeply saddened and anguished to know that another girl from Pattamundai, Kendrapara, has set herself on fire in desperation after her pleas for justice fell on deaf ears yet again. My condolences to the young girl and prayers are with the family members in their hour of grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss," Patnaik said in a post on X.

"It pains me to know that within a month, three young girls have lost their lives in very similar circumstances. Each fatal flame that consumed these innocent lives indicates a disturbing pattern in #Odisha. Three daughters of our soil died in broad daylight because the apathetic administration failed to hear their screams at every turn. Not to mention many more such heinous crimes against women being reported across the state, almost daily," he added.

The former Chief Minister said that it is a terrible neglect by the state BJP government.

"How many more funeral pyres must light up before the state BJP government will wake up? How many more mothers must hold the ashes of their daughters before the BJP government acts?" the LoP questioned.

The remarks came after the death of a girl who allegedly died by self-immolation in Kathiapada village of Kendrapara district. It marks the third such case in a month, each involving a young girl. Earlier, a student of FM Autonomous College, Balasore, reportedly set herself on fire. Days later, a minor girl from Balanga in Puri district also allegedly died due to self-immolation. She was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi but succumbed during treatment. (ANI)

