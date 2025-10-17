Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 17 (ANI): Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, along with First Lady Jayashree Kambhampati, visited the Adivasi Mahotsav and Mruttika, the Terracotta Exhibition at IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar to purchase handicraft items ahead of Diwali, a release said.

The visit reflected the Governor's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" initiative, encouraging citizens to promote indigenous products and empower local artisans.

During the visit on Thursday, the Governor interacted with stall owners, appreciated their craftsmanship, and lauded the creativity of tribal and rural artisans. Dr. Kambhampati appealed to people to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly and traditional way by lighting earthen diyas made by local potters.

He emphasised that buying such products would help sustain the traditional pottery profession and preserve India's rich cultural heritage.

The Governor also extended his warm Diwali greetings to the people of Odisha, wishing them a joyous and prosperous festival.

Earlier on October 2, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Surama Padhy paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The tribute was part of the state-level Gandhi Jayanti celebrations held at the Assembly premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Surama Padhy highlighted the significance of the day, stating that it was also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri."Today is the sacred Gandhi Jayanti. It is also Shastri Jayanti, and the state-level Gandhi Jayanti celebrations are being held at the Assembly premises. CM Mohan Charan Manjhi and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati were present.", Padhy told ANI.

A special exhibition was also held as part of the celebrations, showcasing Mahatma Gandhi's biography, his visits to Odisha, and his efforts to involve the people of the state in the freedom movement.

"On this occasion, an exhibition based on the biography of Mahatma Gandhi, his entry into Odisha, and the efforts he made to involve the people of Odisha in the freedom movement, and the appeals he made, all of these topics have been described in the exhibition...", Padhy added.

This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, commemorated as the Father of the Nation for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle. (ANI)

