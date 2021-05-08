Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 8 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Odisha Government on Friday asked the Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, CDM and PHOs and Principal of all medical colleges to increase the frequency of refilling oxygen cylinders.

In a letter to the authorities, Additional Chief Secretary, (Health), PK Mohapatra stated that the requirement of oxygen for treatment of COVID patients is increasing day by day with the increase in the number of positive cases.

Although adequate arrangements have been made in all districts for oxygen cylinders and each health institution of the districts have been tagged to one or more cylinder refilling centers, it is necessary to increase the frequency and number of vehicles being sent for refilling of oxygen cylinders in order to maintain continuity of supply, the Health Department ACS emphasised.

As per the Heath ACS, the number of vehicles engaged for transportation of cylinders to and from refilling centers must be suitably increased. "At any given point of time, at least one vehicle should be available as reserve as stand by for meeting any eventuality on account of vehicle breakdown or staff absence, he stated.

Stating that these vehicles have to be fitted with GPS tracking system, he requested to send the list of vehicles along with contact details to ensure fitting up GPS tracking devices to Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Electronics and IT Department, Government of Odisha along with a copy to State Drugs Controller.

The number of times vehicles carrying empty cylinders are sent to refilling centers must be substantially increased so as to ensure that empty cylinders are not stranded at any Health institution.

A responsible officer must be kept in charge of monitoring the refilling of oxygen cylinders and their transportation who shall be responsible for the above arrangements.

The name and contract details of such officers must be sent to the Drugs Controller and MD, IPICOL immediately.

The Health Department ACS further requested the authorities concerned to take necessary action as per the instructions and ensure compliance of the same. (ANI)

